PAKvENG: Traffic plan unveiled for Karachi matches

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police on Monday issued a traffic plan in connection with the T20I series to be played between Pakistan and England here at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during four T20I matches.

The press release from the police said that no traffic would be allowed from Liaquatabad to Stadium Road via the Hassan Square flyover on matchdays.

Furthermore, all kinds of traffic heading to Karsaz from Gharibabad will not be allowed to use Hasan Square flyover. The commuters have been advised to use New Town or NIPA roads to reach their destinations.

As per the plan, vehicles heading to Karsaz from the University Road will be diverted to New Town to reach their destination.

Heavy traffic would not be allowed on the following routes:

Sohrab Goth towards Nipa

Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square

PP Chowrangi to University Road

Karsaz to Stadium Road

Millennium to New Town

Stadium Road to Hassan Square

پاکستان اور انگلینڈ کے درمیان 20 ستمبر 2022 سے شروع ہونے والے ٹی ٹوئنٹی میچز کے سلسلے میں ٹریفک پولیس کراچی کی جانب سے شہریوں کیلئے پارکنگ اور متبادل راستوں کے لیے پلان جاری کر دیا گیا ہے۔#karachitrafficpolice #PAKvENG #UKSePK #TrafficPlan #diversionplan #helpline1915 pic.twitter.com/hUoyfl4Cld — Karachi Traffic Police (@Khitrafficpol) September 19, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi will host the first four matches, while the remaining three matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Captains unveil the Bank Alfalah Presents DafaNews Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022 trophy 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Fv0xVcakcg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

