Tuesday, September 20, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PAKvENG: Traffic plan unveiled for Karachi matches

test

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police on Monday issued a traffic plan in connection with the T20I series to be played between Pakistan and England here at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during four T20I matches.

The press release from the police said that no traffic would be allowed from Liaquatabad to Stadium Road via the Hassan Square flyover on matchdays.

Furthermore, all kinds of traffic heading to Karsaz from Gharibabad will not be allowed to use Hasan Square flyover. The commuters have been advised to use New Town or NIPA roads to reach their destinations.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 jersey revealed

As per the plan, vehicles heading to Karsaz from the University Road will be diverted to New Town to reach their destination.

Heavy traffic would not be allowed on the following routes:

  • Sohrab Goth towards Nipa
  • Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square
  • PP Chowrangi to University Road
  • Karsaz to Stadium Road
  • Millennium to New Town
  • Stadium Road to Hassan Square

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi will host the first four matches, while the remaining three matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.