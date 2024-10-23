PAKvsENG: Traffic plan issued for Rawalpindi Test

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure seamless traffic flow during the Pakistan-England Test cricket match, scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima outlined the strategy, which includes deploying 370 traffic police personnel, including eight DSPs, 40 inspectors, and 318 wardens.

Traffic Arrangements:

Murree Road Closure: The road will be closed from Faizabad to Double Road during team arrivals and departures.

Alternate Routes: Traffic will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway and Saidpur Road.

Stadium Road Closure: The road will remain closed from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn during the match.

Parking and Shuttle Service: Five designated parking areas will be available, with shuttle services to the stadium.

Public Guidance:

Awareness Campaigns: Banners will be displayed at various locations to inform commuters about alternate routes.

Social Media and FM Radio: The CTP’s social media pages and FM radio station will provide updates and guidance.

“We urge citizens to cooperate with traffic police for smooth traffic flow during the cricket match,” said Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima. “We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure convenience for commuters.”