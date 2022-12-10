Palace aides who leaked Harry, Meghan’s secrets to be exposed

Palace aides and insiders who leaked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secrets are going to be exposed.

A foreign news agency, quoting foreign correspondent Catherine Philp, said it was obvious that court members were behind it and the press knew about it.

“It is no secret that certain courtiers briefed against Meghan and Harry and it is no secret who they were representing,” Catherin Philp was quoted saying in the report.“Everyone in the press knew. So I fully expect all that to be in their Netflix documentary.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry had opened up on about leaking and planting of stories by the insiders, aides and members of the Palace.

Prince Harry, in his Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event“, revealed that members were involved in the planting of stories and leaking of his family’s secrets.

Moreover, Meghan Markle claimed that she does not expect protection from the courtier.

The Netflix documentary shows how they rose to fame after news of their engagement broke out and the public opinion about them following their marriage.

The first part of “Harry & Megan. A Netflix Global Event” started streaming on December 8 whereas the second part will stream from December 18.

