Palace backs new artistic tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The planning permission for the largest national memorial dedicated to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been approved to transform a part of London.

The detailed master plan was unanimously approved by Westminster City Council, and would re-landscape a part of the iconic St James’s Park, near to Buckingham Palace, at Marlborough Gate.

Two bronze statues and a ‘tiara bridge’ to honour Britain’s longest-reigning monarchThe centerpiece of the multi-million pound memorial will feature two bronze statues sculpted by Britain’s favourite artist Martin Jennings, representing the late monarch in her robes, as depicted by Pietro Annigoni in 1955.

Companion statue of Prince Philip as he appeared in his uniform will stand beside the Queen.

Detailed master plan was unanimously approved by Westminster City Council, and would re-landscape a part of the iconic St James’s Park, near to Buckingham Palace, at Marlborough Gate.

This will stand at 7.3 meters (24 ft) with stone plinth. Working in conjunction with these sculptures will be a complete redevelopment of a section of the park’s beloved pathways by international architects, Foster + Partners. They will work to widen the park’s present Blue Bridge and redesign it into an arch of transparent glass, shaped as Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding tiara.