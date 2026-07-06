Palace break silence on Prince Harry London stay

Prince Harry has been denied a bed at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit to the UK for his ‘one year countdown’ to the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Sources previously suggested Prince Harry, based in California with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, accepted an invitation from the King to stay at the famous London address for the trip this week.

The family will not join the Duke on the visit following the ongoing controversy surrounding his personal security after he stepped back from royal duties.

“There is no agreement in place for the Duke to stay at Buckingham Palace during the visit and he is making private travel and security arrangements,” said a Palace aide.

It comes as The Times reports Prince Harry failed to turn up to a crucial risk assessment meeting in March for the safety he and his family had requested for visits from the UK.