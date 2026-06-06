Palace celebrates big new milestones for Prince William

The British Royal Family is celebrating a wave of positive momentum as Kensington Palace releases a major update regarding the Prince William’ recent high-profile initiatives and community triumphs.

Prince William, who serves as the Patron of the Football Association (FA), has been highly active in supporting national initiatives and honoring personal milestones that connect deeply with his family’s legacy.

Cheering on the Lionesses

In a show of passionate support for British sports, the future King recently met with England’s women’s football team, the Lionesses, ahead of their departure for Switzerland to defend their UEFA Euro title.

Kensington Palace shared an exclusive look at the meeting via social media, sending a heartfelt rallying cry to the squad:

“Best of luck to the Lionesses at the Women’s Euros. Take pride in all that’s been achieved and believe in bringing home the win!”

A Milestone for the Homewards Initiative

Beyond the football pitch, Prince William is also marking a significant landmark for his passion project, Homewards. The ambitious five-year program, aimed at ending homelessness across the United Kingdom, has officially crossed its two-year milestone.

This anniversary carries a deep emotional weight for the Prince, as it coincides with what would have been the 64th birthday of his late mother, Princess Diana, whose lifelong advocacy for the unhoused heavily inspired the initiative.

To commemorate the occasion, Prince William issued an official letter to the dedicated teams driving the project forward, praising their transition into the active “delivery mode” of the program. The Prince is scheduled to travel to Sheffield in Northern England to personally review the local progress being made by the project.