London – While leaders from across the globe convene in the UK’s capital to engage in London Climate Action Week (LCAW 2026), Buckingham Palace has released a targeted public communication emphasizing King Charles III’s commitment over decades of his life and public service to climate action. The official communiqué was released as a growing amount of media attention and online speculation builds regarding a possible rapprochement between his sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Palace Issues Public Statement on King Charles’s Green Record On the 22nd of June 2026, on all its digital platforms, the royal family uploaded a highlight package of King Charles’s historic environmental speeches made over the course of several decades to coincide with the London Climate Action Week (LCAW 2026), which will run from the 20th of June to the 28th and is Europe’s biggest city-wide festival of climate discussion and activity.

In its release, The Palace reiterated the imminent danger posed by rising temperatures to global levels that the monarch had previously repeatedly alerted the global political leaders on during international summits around the world.

Over 50 years, the monarch campaigned for diversity and the abolition of fossil fuels and pesticides and had made it one of the main duties of his long service, as the Prince of Wales to convince political and business leaders and policy decisionmakers to implement urgently the policy and strategy to reduce carbon.

Family drama-The Sons Speculative gossip in tabloids continues on a day when royal commentators believe they are on the verge of a rapprochement to settle a long-standing dispute that the press and have long rumored have between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

There have already been reports circulating throughout the tabloids that Prince William could finally be open to opening a dialogue and meeting his exiled younger sibling in person. Palace officials maintain a public silence on speculation about family matters but that may change as the press reports that after more than a year of a publicly displayed feuds it was “Prince William that initiated.”

The news that King Charles had put a emphasis in his long-held priority about climate policy during a week when international world leaders will flock to London and to many the priority was his role as president will do not let private family feuds distract from The King’s work to date to preserve the Earth.