Palace issues major update on Princess Kate’s royal duties

LONDON — In a deeply meaningful joint appearance, the Princess of Wales is set to join King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a high-profile royal engagement. Kensington Palace confirmed that Princess Kate will attend a special reception at St. James’s Palace celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

The event marks a poignant moment for the Royal Family, bringing together two of its most prominent figures who have faced public battles with the disease.

A Shared Cause and a Moving Royal Reunion

The reception, hosted by King Charles in his role as patron of Cancer Research UK, honors the vital work of clinicians, researchers, and volunteers dedicated to cancer prevention and treatment.

The inclusion of Princess Kate in the official lineup highlights her steady return to the public eye. The Princess was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in early 2024, undergoing preventative chemotherapy before inspiring the public with the announcement that she was in remission.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

— The Princess of Wales during her initial health update.

Step-by-Step Return to Royal Duties

Princess Kate’s appearance at the London reception follows a series of significant milestones in her recovery and return to full-time royal life:

January 2025: Safely announced her remission following successful preventative treatments.

May 2026: Completed her first official overseas working trip since her diagnosis, traveling to Italy to champion early childhood development.

June 2026: Joins the King and Queen for the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

While King Charles continues to undergo his own scheduled treatments for an undisclosed form of cancer, the monarch has maintained a highly active schedule, including a historic state visit to the United States.

Driving the Fight Against Cancer

During the St. James’s Palace event, the King, Queen, and Princess will view cutting-edge, immersive installations detailing how technological innovation is accelerating cancer research. The family’s combined presence underscores the monarchy’s enduring commitment to supporting cancer patients, survivors, and the medical communities working tirelessly toward a cure.