Palace releases elegant portraits for Duchess of Gloucester at 80

The British Royal Family has released gorgeous new images of Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester to celebrate her significant milestone birthday, as she turns 80 on June 20th.

Taken in Buckingham Palace just earlier this month, the graceful photos were taken in both the palace gardens and in one of its rooms and have won the admiration of the public across the country.

Stunning Celebration In Buckingham Palace Her new photo session was held in one of Buckingham Palace’s historic, glamorous drawing rooms, the aptly named ‘Yellow Drawing room,’ as well as amongst its sprawling gardens.

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The Duchess of Gloucester looked effortlessly chic in a pastel baby blue jacket and flowing skirt set.

She teamed this with her favourite silver necklace and matching pair of earrings. A Royal Dedicated Service Born in Denmark, Princess Birgitte Eva van Deurs to Danish parents in June of 1940, she is married to Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II since 1972.

She is one of only four full-time working members of the Royal Family and dedicates her time to more than 60 charities, organizations, and regimental associations. Royals, followers and commentators across social media have shared numerous sweet and warm words of admiration for the photos and of dedication.