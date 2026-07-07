Palace responds after Harry's explosive claims

The palace broke their silence on the alleged drama between Prince Harry and the royal family by highlighting Charles’ most recent official duty instead of directly addressing the Duke of Sussex.

The official Instagram page for the Royal Family featured updates from the 77-year-old monarch’s appearance in Dorset, United Kingdom.

While serving as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, a post he took over from his mother Queen Elizabeth II in August 2023, Charles presented medals to several service members. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles’ spouse and currently The Queen, accompanied him and was by his side at the ceremony.

Their social media post stated: “Today at the Tank Museum in Dorset, The King presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families. His Majesty is Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment and attended a ceremony of remembrance and dedication.”

Charles’ visit comes amid swirling rumors that the former Duke of Sussex has been asked not to use a royal residence when visiting England for military events.

He stepped down from his royal responsibilities in 2020, the same year he moved to California with Meghan Markle and the children, which has led to complications for accommodation in the U.K. According to sources, arrangements were made for Charles to occupy Prince Harry’s former residence, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, when Charles visited in May.

Harry and Meghan recently received news they would need to vacate their U.K. Home by early June, and after Charles was spotted staying there this spring, many have concluded that Charles “kicked” Prince Harry out of his home.

“While this event has unfortunately become an ongoing public conversation, King Charles continues to serve his country. By continuing with royal engagements, he demonstrates that he will not be deterred from public service,” stated a royal commentator, “Buckingham Palace’s decision to showcase the king’s official duties signals a strategy of moving forward regardless of internal challenges and that no disruption will impact his service to his country.”