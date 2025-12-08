Palash Muchhal. Smriti Mandhana call off wedding after weeks of speculations

Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have called off their wedding!

In a separate statement via Instagram on Sunday, December 7, the former couple announced the heartbreaking news to fans.

“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumors about something which has been most sacred to me. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false, defamatory content,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mandhana wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the sane. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Following the announcement, Muchhal deleted several posts featuring Mandhana from his social media accounts, including the proposal video and a clip celebrating her World Cup victory.

The two also have unfollowed each other on social media.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana – who began dating in 2019 – were set to exchange knot on November 23 but postponed it due to unforeseen circumstances.