Palash Muchhal: Vidyan Mane accuses him for a fraud of INR 40lakh

Palash Muchhal, accused of fraud of INR 40lakh, said Vidnyan Mane.

According to Hindustan Times, he revealed that he was introduced to Palash by the Mandhana family and accused the musician of cheating him out of more than INR40 lakh. He also said he has filed a complaint in Sangli. A day after the latter accused him of serious misconduct following his call-off wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

On Friday, January 23, the 30-year-old musician reacted to the accusations through his Instagram Stories, saying they are “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.” The composer alleged that the accusations were aimed at damaging his reputation and made it clear that he intends to fight back.

He further stated, “They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged”.

Furthermore, he added, “My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels”.

For the unfamiliar, the controversy began earlier on Friday when Vidnyan, who claims to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made explosive allegations against the singer months after the couple’s wedding was reportedly called off.