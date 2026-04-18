RAWALPINDI: The passing-out parade of cadets from the 153rd PMA Long Course, 38th Technical Graduate Course, 72nd Integrated Course, 15th Mujahid Course, and 27th Lady Cadet Course was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Cadets from several friendly countries, including Iraq, Maldives, Mali, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, and Sri Lanka, also graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the parade. He reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Bilal Nasim of 153rd PMA Long Course, while the President’s Gold Medal went to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Saad Musa of the same course. The Chief of Defence Forces Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to friendly country Senior Under Officer Pobin Kunwar from Nepal of 153rd PMA Long Course.

The Marksman Medal was awarded to Cadet Masood Ur Rehman of 153rd PMA Long Course. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Haider Bin Abid of 38th Technical Graduate Course.

In the 15th Mujahid Course Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Sergeant Pir Muhammad Abdullah Shah. Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Ali Bin Waqar of 72nd Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Walia Zeb of 27th Lady Cadet Course.