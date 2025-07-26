Palestinian leaders appeal to PM Shehbaz to send aid, urge ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Palestinian leaders on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to play a leading role in securing a ceasefire and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has resulted in severe food shortages and suffering for the Palestinian people.

He made the condemnation during a telephonic conversation with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. Both leaders expressed grave concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression against defenceless civilians in Gaza.

During the call, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman informed the Prime Minister that Palestinian leaders had personally contacted him, and appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to play a leading role in reaching ceasefire and providing food aid in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people and the entire Muslim world have high expectations from Pakistan and its leadership,” he said, urging the Prime Minister to initiate special diplomatic engagement with the international community, particularly Islamic nations, to end the suffering in Gaza.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the increasing inhuman Zionist atrocities in Gaza, stating that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts at all levels to end the blockade and restore the flow of food and essential supplies to the people of Gaza—especially women and children suffering from starvation.

He said the country would continue to raise its voice at all international forums against the Israeli atrocities.

امیر جماعت اسلامی پاکستان حافظ نعیم الرحمٰن کا وزیراعظم پاکستان شہباز شریف سے ٹیلی فونک رابطہ۔

امیر جماعت اسلامی پاکستان حافظ نعیم الرحمٰن سے حماس کے رہنما خالد مشعل کے ٹیلی فونک رابطے کے بعد امیر جماعت نے خالد مشعل کا پیغام وزیراعظم پاکستان تک پہنچایا، انھیں غزہ میں جاری خوراک… pic.twitter.com/1iAl1NLQPm — Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) July 26, 2025

While the Government of Pakistan is dispatching humanitarian aid to Gaza through diplomatic channels, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of Al-Khidmat Foundation, which has launched a nationwide campaign to send relief supplies to the besieged territory.

He lauded the efforts of Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation in delivering aid to the victims of Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan stated that Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has conveyed a message from senior Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, further underlining the urgency of Pakistan’s intervention.