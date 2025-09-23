Palestinian president calls for Hamas to surrender weapons

UNITED NATIONS: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called Monday for Hamas to surrender its weapons to his forces while condemning the group’s deadly attack on Israel in an address to a UN summit on a two-state solution.

“Hamas will have no role in governing (Gaza). Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” he said via video link, having been denied a visa to attend by the United States.

“We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas actions on October 7, 2023.”

It is to be mentioned here that Israel in its brutal assault of Gaza has killed over 65,000 people, most of them civilians.

Abbas called for an immediate ceasefire adding that Gaza needs relief. He also demanded release of prisoners.

Palestinian president also lauded mediation efforts made by Egypt and Qatar.

Six European nations — France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra and Monaco — added their names to the list of the countries recognizing the State of Palestine with their statements at the UN on Monday.

The day before, the United Kingdom and Canada became the first G7 countries to make such a recognition, with Australia and Portugal also following suit.

A majority of European countries now recognize the State of Palestine, following official declarations in New York on Monday by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and others, after nearly two years of war in Gaza.