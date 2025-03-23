Palestinian students Arrive in Karachi to continue their studies

A group of Palestinian students have arrived in Karachi from Gaza to complete their studies, as educational institutions in the war-hit area remain devastated.

According to details, seven Palestinian students have reached Karachi with another group is expected to reach Karachi within the next couple of days.

The students will be enrolled in various educational institutions across the city.

The welfare organization Al-Khidmat has taken full responsibility for covering the students’ educational and living expenses.

With Gaza’s educational infrastructure in ruins, these students have turned to Pakistan to pursue their academic aspirations.

Last year in October, first batch of twenty-seven Palestinian medical students from Gaza arrived in Lahore to continue their studies in Pakistan.

As per details, the Palestinian students arrived in Pakistan via an international airline from Istanbul and were moved to a local hotel in a strict security.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) earlier approved special permission for medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, the decision was made at the request of the Pakistani High Commissioner in London.

The PMDC president said that it is expected that around 100 medical and dental students from Gaza will come to Pakistan.

The students will be adjusted in Pakistani medical and dental colleges, and the committee will ensure the smooth completion of their education, he added.