Los Angeles: Federal authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a man accused of sparking the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025, one of the most destructive wildfires in the city’s history.

The blaze killed 12 people and destroyed over 6,800 homes and buildings, mainly in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Uber driver from Melbourne, Florida, and a former Pacific Palisades resident, faces charges of destruction of property by fire. Prosecutors allege he intentionally set the fire on New Year’s Day 2025 along a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains, igniting what became known as the “Lachman Fire.”

Initially thought to be contained, the Palisades arson smoldered underground in dense vegetation, only to erupt a week later, causing widespread devastation.

The Palisades arson ranks among Los Angeles’ worst wildfires, wiping out nearly 7,000 structures and claiming 12 lives. The destruction hit hardest in Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal area, leaving communities grappling with immense loss.

Alleged Fire Obsession and AI Use

Authorities claim Rinderknecht was obsessed with fire imagery, using ChatGPT to generate visuals of burning forests with crowds fleeing. In one instance, he prompted ChatGPT to create an image of “hundreds of thousands of people in poverty” struggling to pass a gate with a dollar sign, while wealthy elites laughed as the world burned. This has raised concerns about the misuse of AI tools in criminal acts.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht set the fire after dropping off an Uber passenger on New Year’s Eve, listening to a rap song with a fire-themed music video, and filming on his iPhone.

He attempted to call 911 but was delayed by poor cell service. During one call, he reportedly asked ChatGPT, “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?” The AI responded, “Yes,” with an explanation.

Official Statements

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated, “A single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen.”

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said it cooperated with law enforcement but found no evidence its tools were used to cause harm. They deferred further details to the authorities due to the ongoing investigation.

The Palisades Fire highlights the catastrophic consequences of reckless actions and raises questions about the responsible use of technology. As the case unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and ethical AI use.