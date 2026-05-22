Palmer and Foden left out of England World Cup squad

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden were among a number of high-profile players left out of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad announced on Friday.

Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander Arnold was also omitted, with Saudi-based Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney the surprise inclusion.

Tuchel, a Champions League winner during his time at Chelsea, has been hired to end England’s 60-year wait to win a major international tournament.

The German former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss has made a series of bold calls that will be harshly judged if the Three Lions fall short of glory in the coming weeks.

Palmer and Foden played a major role in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024.

However, Chelsea playmaker Palmer and Manchester City’s Foden have paid the price for poor seasons with their clubs.

Tuchel said telling players they would not be on the plane to the United States had been tough.

“It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult and like even in the phone calls I felt the emotion,” he said.

“So I called all players that were with us in camp at least one time, I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done.”

Tuchel said he could not wait to be on the plane and “be a coach”.

“Now I’m feeling in between relieved and excited and ready to go because once you get the energy back and once you see the excitement of the players that you chose and then once the decisions are made it gives you a certain edge, it gives clarity,” he said.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also been overlooked despite being two of the highest-scoring Englishmen in the Premier League this season.

Veteran Brentford midfielder and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been included at the expense of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said on Thursday he was shocked at his exclusion.

“I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had,” the 33-year-old posted on social media.

“I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.”

Maguire’s United team-mate Luke Shaw has also been overlooked.

Tuchel has taken a risk on centre-back John Stones despite his lack of involvement at Manchester City during an injury-hit season.

Toney made an impact off the bench at the Euros two years ago, but has played only two minutes of international football since after moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, before playing Ghana on June 23 and Panama four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento, Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O’Reilly (all Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)