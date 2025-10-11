Paloma Faith accuses Alan Carr of betrayal on 'The Celebrity Traitors'

Paloma Faith has publicly criticised her close friend Alan Carr for “betraying” her on BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors, after he orchestrated her elimination during the show’s debut episode.

Appearing on the spin-off The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, Faith said she was shocked by Carr’s decision to have her “murdered” in the game, a move that resulted in her becoming the first celebrity eliminated from the competition.

Carr, who was secretly appointed as one of the traitors alongside TV legend Jonathan Ross and singer-songwriter Cat Burns, was tasked with selecting a fellow contestant to eliminate. He ultimately chose Faith, a friend he arrived with at the castle and had been seen laughing and bonding with during the early stages of the show.

Contestants playing the role of traitors must “murder” other players in secret by touching their faces. Carr completed the task by pretending to remove a hair from Faith’s cheek, sealing her fate.

“I don’t think it was very nice,” Faith said during her post-exit interview. “If the shoe were on the other foot, I wouldn’t have touched Alan’s face. Categorically.”

Faith acknowledged that Carr may have made a tactical decision, but insisted it was still hurtful. “Maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made, and I don’t think he should have done it to me. I’m surprised that he did,” she added.

Despite her disappointment, Faith said she had forgiven Carr. “I’ve spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him. He’s extremely lovable.”

Her elimination was announced dramatically by host Claudia Winkleman, who explained that Faith had been given a “burst of slow-acting poison” by the traitors. The group had wrongly suspected comedian Lucy Beaumont as the target.

In a moment that delighted viewers, Carr pretended to be surprised by Faith’s elimination. His fellow traitor, Jonathan Ross, then cheekily insisted Carr deliver a eulogy for his ousted friend, leaving Carr visibly flustered and struggling to compose himself.

Fans online have hailed Carr’s awkward attempts to play a convincing traitor as one of the standout moments on TV this year.

This season’s star-studded lineup also includes Stephen Fry, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, Celia Imrie, Tom Daley, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson, Joe Wilkinson, and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed. The celebrities are competing to win £100,000 for their chosen charities.