Paloma Faith announces pregnancy with baby No. 3

The 44-year-old singer and songwriter Paloma Faith has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The news came as a delightful surprise when she showcased her baby bump on Instagram, captioning the two photos with, “Plot twist, mother is mothering (again)”, along with hashtags like #morethangeriatricpregnancy and #18weeks pregnant.

In the first image, Faith posed with her pet dog while wearing a rolled-up No. 77 sports jersey by Aelfric Eden, paired with a black and white polka dot skirt from Taylor Dorry and a striped baseball cap from 6Crayon. The second photo featured her lying on a bed in the same outfit.

Her announcement has elicited a wave of congratulatory messages from fans, with one user expressing, “Congratulations, Paloma! Take care of yourself, and I hope everything goes well for you”. Another follower added, “You look beautiful”, while the third remarked, “Aww, this has made my day! Congratulations to you all”.

Faith is reportedly expecting the child with her boyfriend, a director at Birmingham’s music venue The Jam House, Steve Thomas. The couple went public with their relationship in March, three years after Faith’s divorce from artist Leyman Lahcine. Faith and Lahcine share two daughters, born in 2016 and 2021, though their names remain undisclosed.

Previously, Faith has spoken out about the challenges of co-parenting, stating, “I don’t think co-parenting exists; women still do the bulk of the parenting”. She emphasised that being a single mother can be exhausting, despite having two nights a week for herself while her daughters are with their father.