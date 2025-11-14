Pam St Clement returns as Pat Butcher in special 'EastEnders' episode on dementia

Actress Pam St Clement, renowned for her portrayal of Pat Butcher in EastEnders from 1986 until January 2012, is set to reprise her iconic role in a special episode focused on character Nigel’s dementia storyline.

Earlier this year, Nigel, played by Paul Bradley, revealed his battle with dementia during an emotional conversation with Yolande Trueman, portrayed by Angela Wynter.

As Nigel’s memories take him back to the 1990s, Pat will return to The Queen Vic to support him during a difficult time following an emotional evening at a festive film screening. The episode is scheduled to air in December, as EastEnders has collaborated closely with Dementia UK to ensure an authentic portrayal of Nigel’s journey.

Reflecting on her return, Pam expressed her surprise and excitement, stating, “It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I have worked for so long.. It was just like coming home”.

East Enders Executive Producer Ben Wadey shared his enthusiasm, saying, “It’s an honour and a privilege to welcome Pam St Clement back to East Enders for a special episode in Nigel’s ongoing dementia storyline”. He also highlighted Pat Evans’s significance to the show, describing her as one of the most cherished characters in Walford’s history.

Pat last appeared in Albert Square in May 2016, during a poignant scene as a figment of Peggy’s (Barbara Windsor) imagination on the night of her death. Officially, Pat left the show in 2012 when her character succumbed to cancer.

The announcement follows Pam’s heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, Tony Caunter, who recently passed away at the age of 88, just eight days after his beloved wife, Fran. Pam described Tony, who played Roy Evans in EastEnders, as a “true gentleman” and expressed her sorrow over his passing.

Tony has a notable run on the show from 1994, appearing in over 634 episodes and becoming known as a love interest for Pat. His family shared a touching statement following his death. They also acknowledged his legacy and expressed gratitude for the care he received in his final days.

The EastEnders community has also publicly mourned Tony’s loss, celebrating his warmth, kindness, and lasting impact on the series.