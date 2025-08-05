Pamela Anderson reacts to Meghan Markle’s ‘rip-off’ cooking show

Hollywood diva Pamela Anderson breaks her silence to tell if Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love’ she thinks is a rip-off of her ‘Pamela’s Cooking with Love’.

In her latest outing on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’, actor Pamela Anderson, who debuted her Flavour Network’s plant-based show, ‘Pamela’s Cooking With Love’, just days before Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’ premiered on the streaming giant, shared her two cents on Markle’s venture being a ‘rip-off’ of hers, starting off with rather similar names, in addition to the themes aesthetics of both.

Upon being asked, “On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like ‘With Love, Meghan’ was of your show, ‘Pamela’s Cooking with Love’?” the ‘Baywatch’ alum responded by saying, “One.”

She went on to explain, “I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows.”

Anderson noted that the ‘Suits’ actor is ‘just doing her thing’.

Notably, the eight-episode launch season of Markle’s lifestyle show, titled ‘With Love, Meghan’, debuted among the Top 10 shows on Netflix this March.

However, per the new numbers, the viewers seemed to have lost interest in the Duchess of Sussex and her kitchen somewhere along the line, and despite her fame, Prince Harry’s wife failed to get her show a spot in the top 300 most-viewed programs list on the streaming giant.