Panagahs have nothing to do with politics: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday Panagahs (shelter homes) have nothing to do with politics but are aimed at serving the destitute.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a special attention to be paid to the shelter homes visited by a large number of homeless people.

He maintained that shelter homes are aimed to save the dignity of poor labourers who were compelled to sleep on the streets before their establishment.

The prime minister issued directives for early establishment of model Panagahs to provide better facilities to the homeless.

He was briefed on a comprehensive plan worked out to bring improvement in the shelter homes. He was informed that the project will be implemented in three phases.

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other officials were in attendance in the meeting.

