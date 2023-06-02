Panama leaks: SC fixes hearing of plea seeking probe against 436 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: After six years, the Supreme Court (SC) has fixed plea seeking a probe against all Pakistanis named in Panama leaks, for hearing, ARY News reported.

The plea was moved by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq in 2017, asking to initiate an inquiry against all 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama leaks.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Masood, comprising Justice Ameenuddin will hear the plea on June 9.

Notices have been served to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Awan and other respondents in the case.

In April 2017, the largest document leak, Panama Papers figured some 436 Pakistanis, including the family members of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for allegedly establishing offshore companies.

The petition filed by JI chief did not mention the name of any politician or businessman, found involved in establishing offshore companies; however, asked the apex court to direct an inquiry into the Panama leaks.

He had contended that a large number of the personalities, who were holder of public offices, were also involved in the commission of said alleged offenses.