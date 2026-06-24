Croatia netted a second-half goal from substitute Ante Budimir ​to beat Panama 1-0 for their ‌first points of the World Cup in a high-stakes Group L clash on Tuesday ​that eliminated the Central American ​side.

On a night when Croatia captain ⁠Luka Modric became the second ​European to earn a 200th cap, ​the Balkans side broke the deadlock when Budimir, alone at the back post, converted ​a deep cross in the ​54th minute.

Croatia, who struggled to assert their dominance ‌in ⁠the first half, nearly doubled their lead moments later when Marco Pasalic broke through alone but he ​could not ​beat ⁠the Panama goalkeeper and then skied the rebound.

Both sides ​were desperate for points after ​a ⁠0-0 draw earlier on Tuesday between England and Ghana meant the ⁠losers ​would have no hope ​of reaching the knockout round.