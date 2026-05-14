ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed its inaugural Panda Bond issuance in China’s onshore capital market, marking the country’s first-ever entry into the world’s second-largest and deepest capital market, ARY News reported.

Advisor to the Finance Minister, Pakistan, Khurram Schehzad shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). The successful issuance of Panda Bond represents Pakistan’s first-ever RMB-denominated sovereign bond floated in China’s domestic capital market and is being viewed as a major milestone in the country’s economic and financial engagement with global investors.

𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲: 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗮𝘂𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 – 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 Pakistan has successfully completed its inaugural Panda Bond issuance… pic.twitter.com/l6vTwLGSxX — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) May 14, 2026

The inaugural Panda Bond, issued as a three-year fixed-rate instrument, raised RMB 1.75 billion, equivalent to approximately $250 million.

The bond attracted overwhelming investor demand worth more than RMB 8.8 billion (approximately $1.26 billion), resulting in an oversubscription of more than five times.

Significantly, demand for the inaugural tranche alone exceeded Pakistan’s entire planned Panda Bond programme size of RMB 7.2 billion, equivalent to $1 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence in the country’s economic outlook.

Panda Bond competitive pricing

The robust order book enabled highly competitive pricing, with the bond carrying a 2.5 percent coupon rate.

Financial experts said the pricing reflects investor confidence in Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, enhanced external sector stability, disciplined fiscal management and sovereign repayment capacity.

Strategic significance for Pakistan

Officials described the historic issuance as far more than a financing transaction, saying it marks Pakistan’s strategic entry into China’s capital market.

The move is expected to diversify Pakistan’s investor base, strengthen financial cooperation between Pakistan and China, and support the country’s structured return to international capital markets from a position of improving stability and credibility.

The success of the Panda Bond sends a powerful signal to global investors that Pakistan’s economic recovery is gaining international recognition.

It reflects confidence in Pakistan’s reform agenda, improving fiscal and external indicators, successful debt management and the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Economic analysts noted that Pakistan is steadily transitioning from stabilization to long-term strategy, moving from crisis management toward greater market confidence.

They said the successful issuance signals a shift from short-term financing pressures toward long-term capital market access.

The landmark Panda Bond is being regarded as the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s economic and financial engagement with the world.

Also Read: Pakistan ‘drops’ plan to issue Panda Bonds in 2025