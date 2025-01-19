Panda bonds to be issued by June: FinMin Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan plans to launch Panda Bond by June this year with an aim to enhance country’s presence in China’s capital markets.

In an interview with international news channel, he said through the issuance of the Panda Bond, Pakistan intends to raise approximately two hundred million US dollars from Chinese investors.

The Minister emphasized that this step is part of a broader strategy to transition Pakistan’s economy towards export-driven growth, with a focus on achieving sustainability in the country’s balance of payments.

He also highlighted the critical importance of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that second phase of CPEC would attract more Chinese companies and also open avenues for increased investments.

He extended invitation to Hong Kong to send delegations to explore trade and financial opportunities in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister opined that Hong Kong could serve as a strategic hub for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies.