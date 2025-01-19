web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, January 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Panda bonds to be issued by June: FinMin Aurangzeb

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan plans to launch Panda Bond by June this year with an aim to enhance country’s presence in China’s capital markets.

In an interview with international news channel, he said through the issuance of the Panda Bond, Pakistan intends to raise approximately two hundred million US dollars from Chinese investors.

The Minister emphasized that this step is part of a broader strategy to transition Pakistan’s economy towards export-driven growth, with a focus on achieving sustainability in the country’s balance of payments.

He also highlighted the critical importance of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that second phase of CPEC would attract more Chinese companies and also open avenues for increased investments.

He extended invitation to Hong Kong to send delegations to explore trade and financial opportunities in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister opined that Hong Kong could serve as a strategic hub for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.