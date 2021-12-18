Giant panda tries to escape from enclosure at zoo, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on the internet, showing a giant panda while attempting to escape its enclosure at a Beijing zoo.

The giant panda named Meng Lan is the resident of Beijing Zoo who is an internet sensation ever since his footage along with his mate Dian Dian was shared.

Meng Lan has once again attracted attention after he managed to scale the enclosure’s railing by stepping on a red ball kept inside as a plaything and decoration.

The viral video showed the panda while standing on the top of a two-meter-high pillar and seemingly confused about where to go. The visitors had filmed him from outside the enclosure.

His attempt to escape was unsuccessful as the zoo workers arrived at the site immediately.

The workers helped visitors in evacuation while some of the employees lured the panda with his favourite food to send him back into his enclosure.

Meng Lan was in the Panda Pavilion of the zoo, according to the official Weibo account of Beijing Zoo.

He played in the sports field for pandas and then climbed into the buffer zone, which is completely isolated from visitors, China Daily reported.

The zoo said the sports field will be upgraded to prevent any future escapes of the pandas.

