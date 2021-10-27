Panel hears case of two federal ministers’ anti-ECP allegations

ISLAMABAD: A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday heard the case of the allegations levelled against the electoral body by federal ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

Assistant counsel representing Swati appeared before the commission, while his main lawyer Ali Zafar could not attend the hearing due to his other engagements.

Counsel Mohammad Zubair said that his client yesterday appeared in the commission in person. “Today roads are closed, I have reached to the commission with much hassle,” the lawyer said.

“It is the second notice served to Azam Swati, yesterday hearing of the first notice to him was conducted ,” ECP members said.” He was served two notices, the first was given to him over a press conference with Fawad Chaudhry, and second notice over another press conference with Babar Awan,” election commission officials said.

“He is being served a show cause notice with regard to the hearing today,” commission officials said.

No counsel appeared today on behalf of information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The election commission issued show cause notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati and adjourned further hearing of the matter till Nov. 16.

The election commission had previously served notices on Federal Ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

The ECP had also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference.

