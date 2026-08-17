LAHORE: More than 40,000 QR panic buttons have so far been installed in public transport vehicles, rickshaws and online cabs across Lahore as part of a major public safety initiative.

The installation process is being carried out on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with traffic teams actively installing the QR-enabled panic buttons on vehicles.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, traffic teams are carrying out the installation at 45 different locations across the city.

The QR panic button has been made mandatory for public transport vehicles and rickshaws to enhance passenger safety and strengthen the emergency response system.

Officials said dedicated teams are working to complete the installation process, with 12 teams specifically assigned to rickshaws.

On the demand of rickshaw unions, four new licensing centres have also been established to facilitate drivers and streamline the licensing process, the CTO Lahore said.

He added that efforts were also under way to promote smart traffic management and modern security features to ensure greater public safety and improve traffic services across the city.

Read more: Panic buttons installed in 39 women’s colleges, universities in Lahore

In the first phase, 39 institutions were equipped with the system, which will later be expanded to more than 450 women’s colleges across Punjab, a PSCA spokesperson said.

The panic buttons are linked to the PSCA’s central control room. Once pressed, an alert is sent to the Virtual Women Police Station, prompting a rapid police response. The system is designed to provide students a quick and reliable way to seek help when mobile phones are not accessible.