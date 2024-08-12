PM Shehbaz condemns attack on DC Panjgur

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur in Mastung.

He expressed grief over the killing of Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in the attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in heaven and patience for the bereaved family. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed officials to provide all possible medical treatment to them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that the persons involved in the attack would be identified and would be given exemplary punishment. He said the officers of district administration perform their duties despite threat to their lives.

Earlier on Monday, a tragic incident occurred in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung, where some unknown assailants opened fire, resulting in the death of DC Panjgur.

According to the details, the vehicle of DC Panjgur – Zakir Baloch – was targeted in Khad Koocha area by some unidentified individuals, resulting in the death of DC while three others sustained injuries.