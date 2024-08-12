web analytics
Karachi
Monday, August 12, 2024
DC Panjgur killed in Mastung firing incident

MASTUNG: A tragic incident occurred in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung, where some unknown assailants opened fire, resulting in the death of DC Panjgur, ARY News reported, citing hospital sources.

According to the details, the vehicle of DC Panjgur – Zakir Baloch – was targeted in Khad Koocha area by some unidentified individuals, resulting in the death of DC while three others sustained injuries.

The District Chairman of the Municipal Committee, who is the brother of MPA Rahmat Baloch, is also among the injured individuals.

The injured were quickly shifted to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

The local administration is currently investigating the incident.

