Indian TV veteran Pankaj Dheer dies of cancer at 68

Veteran Indian actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the starring role in the ‘Mahabharat’ TV series, has passed away aged 68.

As reported by the Indian media, senior actor Pankaj Dheer, who also played notable roles in several serials, including ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat’, ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ and ‘Mahabharat Katha’, in addition to films ‘Taarzan’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Sadak’ and ‘Gippi’, among others, died on Wednesday, October 15, after a long battle with cancer, confirmed the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association in a statement.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025,” CINTAA member Amit Behl stated. “The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

According to the details, Dheer bravely defeated cancer once; however, his illness had relapsed in recent years.

Sources close to him suggest that the actor was ‘extremely unwell’ in the weeks leading up to his death.

Dheer is survived by his only son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor, and is married to fellow actor Kratika Sengar.