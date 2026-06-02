Paola Márquez found dead in her residential apartment

Mexican content creator Paola Márquez passed away at the age of 30. According to Spanish News outlet El Sol de San Luis, Paola Márquez was found dead inside her apartment in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on May 30.

A representative for the state attorney general’s office told the publication that Paola’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Paola’s father, Hércules Márquez Balderas, also confirmed her death on social media. He penned an emotional note for his daughter on Facebook, “My treasure went ahead, my beautiful daughter Paola Márquez, today a piece of my life went, Dear God, have you and keep you in a beautiful place, my daughter, one day we will be together again, rest in peace, my princess.”.

As he shared the news, several fans rushed to the comment section to share their condolences for the Paola family. One also commented, “I’m in shock, cousin, it can’t be true that someone tells me it’s a lie. My God, give me strength, I really need it”.

“My deepest condolences, friend. God give you strength, a strong hug,” commented another one. “My most sincere condolences, friend Herculano, for that great loss that God gives them much strength as parents of Paola,” wrote a third one.

For those unversed, Paola had more than 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, where she posted lifestyle content and photos from her travels.