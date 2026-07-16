CHENNAI, July 16: The Indian state of Tamil Nadu has banned the sale of artificially coloured papad over concerns that the products could pose health risks, especially to children.

According to Indian media reports, the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department issued the order after finding that some coloured papad contained excessive amounts of artificial food colours.

Food safety officials said overuse of artificial colouring chemicals may cause digestive problems, allergies, skin issues and kidney-related complications.

The department advised people to choose traditionally made papad prepared with natural ingredients such as black gram (urad dal) and rice flour instead of brightly coloured varieties.

Officials also urged parents not to buy artificially coloured papad for their children, saying such products may affect their health.

The Food Safety Department clarified that approved food colours can be used only within the limits allowed under food safety laws. However, products containing excessive or unapproved colours will not be allowed for sale.