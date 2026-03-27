BISE Gujranwala issues model paper for exams 2026

GUJRANWALA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has issued a model paper for the compulsory English subject as students prepare for the 2026 annual matriculation examinations.

The Gujranwala board and other Punjab boards are set to conduct the paper of the English subject on March 30 2026, in two shifts.

According to the board, the paper will be divided into two sections: objective and subjective.

The objective section will consist of 19 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 19 marks. Students will have 20 minutes to complete this portion.

The subjective part comprises 7 questions with a total mark of 56, while students are given two hours and ten minutes to attempt the paper.

The subjective section will include seven questions with a total of 56 marks. Candidates will be given two hours and ten minutes to attempt.

The release of the model paper is intended to help students understand the exam format and improve their preparation as the examination date approaches.