DRAP okays hiking paracetamol price

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has okayed hiking the price of paracetamol used to treat fever, fixing the rate up to Rs2.67 per tablet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) chairman said in a statement that DRAP showed agreement to fix the price of paracetamol, used to treat headaches, body aches and fever, at Rs2.67 per tablet.

The officials confirmed that DRAP will forward a summary to the federal cabinet for increasing the price of paracetamol. The pharmaceutical companies had demanded DRAP to fix the per tablet price of paracetamol at Rs3.5.

The PPMA chairman said that the rate of raw material for paracetamol has increased up to 4-5 per cent.

Amid the fifth wave of coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron variant, paracetamol have vanished from the markets, whereas, some pharmacies were overcharging consumers following its shortage.

Comments