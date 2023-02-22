Paracetamol price jacked up by DRAP

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has jacked up the price of paracetamol products, ARY News reported.

The prices of paracetamol products have been jacked up on the demand of pharmaceutical companies.

According to a notification, the price of paracetamol 500mg tablet has been fixed at Rs2.67 against an earlier price of Rs2.35.

The new price of paracetamol 500mg tablet has been fixed at Rs534.

With an increase of 57 paisas, the price of paracetamol extra 500mg tablet has been fixed at Rs3.32 against the earlier rate of Rs2.75/tablet.

The box of paracetamol extra 500mg will now be sold at Rs332, the DRAP notified. Three months earlier, the prices of paracetamol tablets were also jacked up.

Read also: PARACETAMOL PRICE HIKE: HEALTH MINISTRY PRESENTS SUMMARY TO ECC

On February 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet approved the hike in prices of paracetamol products on the recommendations of the health ministry.

The decision was taken in an ECC session chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee approved the price hike of the paracetamol products, whereas, it okayed the reduction of prices of 20 medicines.

According to the state news agency, the ECC approved the recommendation of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) regarding the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of paracetamol products.

Comments