Parachinar Airport, located in KP’s Kurram district, has been reopened after prolonged inactivity, ARY News reported on Monday, citing authorities.

As per details, the airport’s revival has been made possible through the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Works Organization, and the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Following extensive upgrades carried out by the Frontier Works Organization, successful trial operations were conducted on 26 April.

The Pakistan Army Aviation completed six successful landing and take-off trials on the runway.

The airport’s runways have now been declared compliant with professional standards and high safety requirements. During the trials, runway performance was assessed under various operational scenarios.

With the restoration of Parachinar Airport, air transport facilities will now be available to the region, significantly improving connectivity and boosting economic activity.

The airport’s operational status is also expected to enhance emergency response capabilities and facilitate relief operations in the area.

Last year, a joint team comprising officials from PAA and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) visited the Parachinar airport to assess the feasibility of resuming commercial and relief flights.

According to the PAA, the Joint Board of Officers evaluated the airport’s infrastructure, technical aspects, and available facilities.

On directives from the Ministry of Defence, an eight-member committee has been formed to oversee the revival process.

The committee conducted a feasibility study for the airport’s operationalization, aiming to restore air connectivity to the region.