Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Two killed as Parachinar-bound bus comes under ‘gun attack’

HANGU: At least two people lost their lives and four passengers received injuries after a Parachinar-bound bus came under ‘gun attack’ near Hangu in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday evening, ARY News reported.

Kohat Division Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) confirmed the development, saying that the incident took place near Saddar Police Station in Hangu when the bus came under fire, resulting in loss of lives.

The police said the bus was on its way from Peshawar to Parachinar, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The first responders on the scene were police officers who moved the six injured passengers to hospital. According to the police, four passengers were shifted to Peshawar while two to Kohat.

However, two of the injured passengers succumbed to bullet injuries.

The incident came weeks after a Rawalpindi-bound bus came under gun attack near Chilas in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, resulting in killing of 10 people.

At least 10 people, including two soldiers, lost their lives, and 21 passengers received injuries when unknown attackers opened fire at the Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills in Chilas, causing the vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

GB Minister Interior Shams Lone said the driver of the bus panicked following the shooting and stepped up the speed of his vehicle which led to its collision with the truck.

