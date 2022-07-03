Parade Ground rally: Imran Khan thanks people of Islamabad, Rawalpindi   

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday thanked the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for coming out in such large numbers at the Parade Ground, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Khan said that he wanted to thank the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for coming out in such large numbers and standing up against ‘this Imported government of crooks.’

I want to thank the people of Islamabad & Pindi for coming out in such large numbers and standing up against this Imported govt of crooks.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/iIqPJ2FHXR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2022

Last night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the nation wanted the country to be saved from the thieves.

Imran Khan addressed a huge public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today. He said, “The nation is giving a message to the institutions to save Pakistan from these thieves.”

Imran Khan congratulated PTI Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapters for organising a successful public gathering at Parade Ground today. The PTI chairman said that he has never seen such a big crowd in the twin cities.

Imran Khan recalled that he had decided to postpone Islamabad’s long march on May 25 as the nationals were outraged over the police baton charge and teargassing. Khan said that he was afraid of clashes between police and the nationals in Islamabad and he did not want anarchy in the country.

“My sole motive is ousting this imported government. An elected government was toppled by Mir Jafers and a US conspiracy and later notorious dacoits were imposed as the rulers of the country.”

“I want to show the sentiments of the nation before all national institutions. I am not here to start a war against the national institutions. I know very well that this imported government wants us to stand against the institutions and the judiciary.”

Imran Khan said that he has to live in Pakistan till his last breath but the present rulers have no interest in the country.

