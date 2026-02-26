Paradise franchise reveals details for its third instalment

Hulu’s series Paradise announced its third instalment, and producer John Hoberg teased a bit about the upcoming season.

In the recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoberg revealed the plans for the third season, already under production. The renewal of the franchise has not been officially confirmed yet. There are rumors the season will consist of a total of 8 episodes.

Hoberg noted that all major characters will have their storylines resolved, with key flashbacks and backstories included, but the series finale will make a potential season 4 highly unlikely.

Hoberg emphasised that flashbacks remained central to the storytelling, ensuring that all characters receive meaningful arcs before the series concludes. The three-season plan was part of the show’s original vision, allowing creators to deliver a definitive ending while addressing unanswered questions about the apocalypse, Sinatra’s schemes, and Xavier’s quest to reunite with Teri.

New episodes of Paradise season 2 release on Mondays on Hulu. With a clearly mapped endgame, the show appears positioned to conclude its narrative in season 3, offering closure for fans while maintaining its post-apocalyptic suspense.

Earlier, Season 1 ended with the assassination of President Bradford by a man using the alias Trent, who had served as the bunker’s librarian, and Xavier Collins, played by Sterling K. Brown, discovering that his wife Teri is still alive. Season 2’s early episodes focus on Xavier’s journey and the ongoing challenges within the bunker, including Sinatra’s secret energy project and Xavier’s visions of Link, a character he has yet to meet.

Season 2 is currently airing weekly, continuing the story of survivors navigating the aftermath of the apocalypse while expanding on mysteries introduced in season 1.