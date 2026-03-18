Paradise tops Hulu charts as season 3 gets greenlight

Hulu has approved a third season of Dan Fogelman’s popular drama Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, ahead of the second season finale on March 30.

The post-apocalyptic series has maintained its top rank on the streamer’s Top 15 Today list since Season 2 debuted on February 23 with a three-episode drop.

Both critics and audiences have praised the political thriller, which has amassed 20 million hours of viewing time for its second season and 25 million hours for its first. Furthermore, Disney reports that the program has been viewed for a total of nearly 12 billion minutes.

Paradise received four Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. The show now appears poised to compete fiercely in the upcoming awards cycle.

The Season 2 cast includes returning members Sterling K. Brown, Nicholson, Enuka Okuma, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers also featured in frequent guest appearances.