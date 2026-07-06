Paraguay Senator trashes Kylian Mbappé in racially charged tirade after France victory

A massive political and sporting controversy has erupted following France’s gritty 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. An influential Paraguayan senator has unleashed a scathing, racially charged verbal assault targeting French captain Kylian Mbappé, stoking geopolitical tensions following a highly volatile match.

The remarks surfaced shortly after Mbappé’s second-half penalty secured Les Bleus a spot in the World Cup Quarterfinals, sending a fiercely competitive and physically aggressive Paraguay side home.

The Controversy: Post-Match Slur Targets Mbappé’s Identity

In a public tirade that has drawn widespread international condemnation, a high-ranking Paraguay senator heavily criticized Mbappé’s identity. The politician referred to the Real Madrid superstar as “a colonized Cameroonian pretending to be French.”

The verbal attack directly targets the heritage of the French forward, whose father is of Cameroonian descent and whose mother is of Algerian heritage. Despite Mbappé being born and raised in Paris and exclusively representing France throughout his entire life, the South American politician weaponized colonial history to delegitimize the player’s nationality following the emotional World Cup defeat.

The political outburst serves as an escalation of the hostility seen on the pitch during the knockout match. The game was defined by hyper-physicality, constant provocation, and tactical friction:

The Dirty Play Allegations: Following the final whistle, Mbappé didn’t hold back against Paraguay’s conservative, defensive strategy, stating: “They thought we’d come out to play in tuxedos… We show Paraguay that if they want to play dirty, we can also play dirty.”

On-Field Incidents: French forward Rayan Cherki and manager Didier Deschamps heavily criticized the referee for letting over 30 fouls go largely unpunished, including an off-the-ball shoulder hit by Paraguay’s Matías Galarza on Mbappé in the 39th minute.

The Decisive VAR Penalty: The tie was broken in the 70th minute when VAR verified a foul by Diego Gómez on Désiré Doué, enabling Mbappé to convert the game-winning penalty despite attempts by Paraguayan defenders to scuff and scratch up the penalty spot.

International Fallout and FIFA Rules

FIFA’s zero-tolerance policy against discriminatory, xenophobic, and racist remarks by public figures or federation officials means this incident could prompt formal disciplinary proceedings. The French Football Federation (FFF) has historically taken aggressive legal and regulatory stances against attacks targeting the multi-ethnic makeup of their national squad.

France moves forward to face Morocco in the Quarterfinals on July 9, while Paraguay faces potential institutional fallout over their lawmaker’s incendiary rhetoric.