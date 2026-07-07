Paraguayan Senator threatens Mbappe with lawsuit over 'gender violence'

The repercussions of France’s 1-0 victory against Paraguay in the World Cup has spilled out of the pitch and into the political realm. Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla has asked for an apology from France skipper Kylian Mbappe, who faces a threat of legal action for “gender and political violence” in a fiery row.

The conflict began immediately after Mbappe’s decisive 70th-minute penalty, which saw France clinch their Round of 16 spot and knock Paraguay out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After the match, Senator Amarilla made extremely divisive statements in an attack on the Real Madrid striker. Timeline of Mbappe vs celeste amarilla controversy

Match: France defeat Paraguay 1-0 in Round of 16 match of 2026 World Cup due to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Insults: After match, senator amarilla tweets an attacking statement calling Mbappe a ‘colonized Cameroonian who pretends to be French’, among other disparaging personal remarks about the player.

Mbappe response: French international hits back on twitter and labeled the politician a ‘despicable’, ‘incompetent’ woman whose country’s success on the field was overshadowed by “brazen racism”.

Legal threats: On July 6, senator amarilla asks for Mbappe to retract his comments, stating they constituted gender and political violence.

Senator asks for retraction after racism post deleted. Although Senator Amarilla admitted that the widespread backlash had led her to delete her offending remarks, she maintained that Mbapp’s reaction constituted a legal transgression.

“I have regretted mistreating you with the same insults that I receive because I am also looked down upon for my dark skin and Latina race,” Amarilla publicly wrote to Mbappe.

“Now I ask that you also retract your statement to me and apologize to me, because I will not tolerate your violence either.” Amarilla strongly contested Mbappe’s views on her political profile: “Who are you to tell me that I am unworthy and despicable if you do not know me! Pure gender violence!

Political violence against a woman who arrived at the place she occupies with the popular vote of her people … Return your statement, honor your French citizenship and apologize to me, or I could initiate a legal proceeding.” President Macron’s Intervention The international episode garnered intervention at the highest levels of French politics.

French President Emmanuel Macron publicly supported his captain and praised him for his stance against racism.

“Another goal from Kylian Mbapp. Against racism this time,” President Macron tweeted. “My support in its entirety. When words degrade, our values answer: dignity, respect, fraternity.”

What next for France at the World Cup?

Amidst the ongoing legal skirmishes, Mbapp and his French compatriots are expected to return their attention to the World Cup. Les Bleus are set to compete against Morocco in a challenging quarter-final match as they strive for another global title.