Google introduced a gaming doodle that allows players to play mini-games as part of Paralympic celebrations.

It contains seven games in total. The users, designed by Japanese Studio 4°C, can play them for free.

The players can join four teams Red, Blue, Yellow or Green before going into the tournaments, where they face champions.

The search engine mentioned that users can join Calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores the Doodle Champion Island further again.

“A world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends,” it continued. “Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess.”

Google went on to say that the player can even see about what is in stored for them provided feline provided can collect the scrolls.

“So are you still feline Lucky? Click on today’s Doodle, join one of the four colour teams to contribute to the real-time global leaderboard, and let the games continue!,” it stated.