Param Sundari Movie Review: A Cliché-Filled Romcom That Misses the Kerala Vibe

Buckle up, Bollywood fans! The Param Sundari trailer stirred up a spicy storm on social media, with Keralites calling out its stereotypical take on Malayali culture. From Janhvi Kapoor’s shaky accent to the oh-so-predictable shots of Kerala’s backwaters and coconut trees, the internet went wild with memes, reels, and debates about representation. Who knew a lighthearted romcom could spark such fiery discussions? If you’re in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, or anywhere else, here’s the scoop on whether Param Sundari lives up to the hype or falls flat.

Hoping for a Romcom Win

Going into Param Sundari, you can’t help but root for it. Maybe the trailer was misleading? Maybe the film’s heart is bigger than its clichés? Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this 2.5-hour Bollywood flick promised a cross-cultural love story with a sprinkle of humor. But, spoiler alert: the trailer told no lies, and the online chatter was spot-on.

A Kerala Checklist, Not a Story

Param Sundari feels like a Bollywood crash course on Kerala, but it’s more like a tourist pamphlet than a movie.

The plot? Thin as a dosa. It’s packed with every Kerala stereotype you can imagine: Kathakali dancers, Onam celebrations, toddy shops, and a random nod to communism with red flags in the background. The story follows Param Sachdev (Sidharth), a swoon-worthy Delhi dude with abs for days, who lands in Nangiarkulangara, Alappuzha, chasing his app-matched soulmate, Sundari Damodaran Pillai (Janhvi). Cue the predictable culture clashes, a sprinkle of romance, and a dash of chaos with a clueless uncle (Renji Panicker) and some pointless brawls.

The film tries to sell a fun, inter-state romance, but it’s more like a checklist of Kerala 101: backwaters? Check. Sadya? Check. Boat races? Check. The result? A shallow love story that feels like it was written by someone who Googled “Kerala culture” and called it a day.

Bollywood’s Stereotype Struggle

Bollywood’s got a rep for missing the mark on South Indian representation, and Param Sundari doesn’t break the mold. From Janhvi’s cringey Malayali accent to lines like “turn left at the coconut tree” (seriously, who says that?), the film fumbles Kerala’s vibe. Kathakali dancers don’t just stroll around temples in full costume, and it’s puttu and kadala curry, not “puttum kadalayum”! The writers (Tushar Jalota, Gaurva Mishra, Aarsh Vora) try to celebrate Kerala’s rich culture but end up leaning into the very stereotypes they claim to bust.

The Good, the Bad, and the Pretty

Let’s give credit where it’s due: Param Sundari is a visual treat. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography makes Kerala look like a postcard, even if it’s more touristy than authentic. Sidharth Malhotra is effortlessly charming as the Delhi boy who can’t tell Onam from Pongal, channeling his inner Shah Rukh Khan. Janhvi, bless her heart, looks stunning but struggles to nail the Malayali role—her dialogue delivery feels like she’s reading a foreign script.

The music, especially the catchy Pardesiya track, is a banger, and Sidharth rocks a kasavu mundu like nobody’s business. But the clichés? They’re relentless. The film exoticizes Kerala instead of showing its people as, well, people.

Who’s This For?

If you’ve never visited Kerala, don’t know any Malayalis, or haven’t watched a single Malayalam film, you might enjoy Param Sundari’s glossy vibes and easy-on-the-eyes leads. The music and visuals might even tempt you to book a trip to Kochi! But if you’re from Kerala, have Malayali friends, or love films like Kumbalangi Nights, this one might leave you rolling your eyes. As Sundari says, “There’s no problem a Mohanlal song and kadak chai can’t fix”—except, apparently, Bollywood’s obsession with stereotypes.

Grab some chaaya and parippu vadas, fire up a Fahad Faasil flick, and skip this one unless you’re in the mood for a predictable romcom with a side of facepalm.