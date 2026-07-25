Paramount agreed to delay its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as it faces antitrust lawsuits from 12 US states and the Writers Guild of America.

On Friday, the court papers filed stated that the company will not complete the $111 billion deal until at least five days after the legal cases are heard, or until June 1, 2027, whichever comes first. The delay came after a group of states led by California won a temporary court order earlier this week blocking the merger for 28 days. The states argued the deal would reduce competition in the cable TV and movie industries.

A court hearing that had been scheduled for August 3 has now been canceled. The Writers Guild of America has also withdrawn its request for a preliminary injunction. Both parties can file new requests later if needed.

If the merger closes after September 30, Paramount will have to pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders a daily “ticking fee” of just under $7 million. If the deal falls apart completely, Paramount would owe WBD a $7 billion breakup fee. California Attorney General Rob Bonta accepted the delay.

Read More: US judge halts Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros: Here is why

Bonta further mentioned, “Our argument is simple. When too few companies control important markets, prices go up, and competition suffers”. He added that the agreement is good news for audiences, movie theaters, and people working in the entertainment industry, and said the state looks forward to continuing its case in court.

The merger has already been approved by the US Department of Justice. The European Commission also approved the deal earlier this week, on the condition that Paramount ends its United International Pictures distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.