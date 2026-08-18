Paramount+ gives major update on Landman season 3

Jane Wiseman, head of original programming at Paramount+, has provided a significant update regarding the upcoming season of Landman.

In a recent interview with Deadline on Monday, Jane talked about the show’s future.

Discussing the upcoming lineup, Jane Wiseman said, “Between Tulsa King and Landman, which [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is writing right now, Frisco King, Dutton Ranch, and The Madison, we have a lot of business, and we’re going to be in business for time to come.”

A senior Paramount+ official attributed the increase in viewership to Taylor’s enormous TV empire.

Jane teased future projects, commenting, “We are definitely developing a lot; we’ve announced seven scripted drama greenlights in the last 10 months, so it does feel like there’s volume. And then we have a lot on the runway that we haven’t announced yet.”

“So, to me, what we don’t want to do is scale so big so fast. We want to be very deliberate in our choices. We want to stay on strategy. We want to curate what we have, but we also want to take care of the Sheridan audience, the Taylorverse,” she continued.

It’s important to note that Landman Season 3 filming was rescheduled from May 2026 to three months later.

Actor James Jordan revealed to Us Weekly that filming will start in September, suggesting that the production process has been postponed once more.