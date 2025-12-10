Paramount pictures announce breech in their official account

Paramount Pictures announced on their official X account that their official account had been hacked.

On December 9, the account’s data was abruptly changed to “Proud arm of the fascist regime”. This breach came in at a very sensitive moment for the studio.

Earlier, David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance launched a direct-to-shareholders hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, escalating a high-stakes corporate battle playing out across Hollywood.

The hacking followed Netflix and Warner Bro Discovery’s (WBD) announcement three days before a landmark agreement that would see the streamer acquire Warner Bros.’ studios, HBO, HBO Max and gaming units.

However, Paramount Studios hasn’t commented on the incident, but shortly after it gained traction online, the account’s bio quietly reverted to its original description: “The official X account for Paramount Pictures”.

The sudden breach has raised questions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities at a time when major entertainment giants are already under fierce competition.